Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Gap Down to $54.10

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.10, but opened at $48.70. Hostelworld Group shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 2,066,691 shares traded.

HSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.