HSBC Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

DNNGY opened at $55.32 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

