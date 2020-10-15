HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -109.21. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.82.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.