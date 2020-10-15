H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Gap Up to $251.50

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.50, but opened at $260.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $251.00, with a volume of 17,368 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.37. The company has a market cap of $107.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other H&T Group news, insider Richard Withers bought 10,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.