Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.48

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $15.78. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 5,884 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HNP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

