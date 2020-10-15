Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $53.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.