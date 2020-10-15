Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.