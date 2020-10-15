Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $140.60

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.60, but opened at $144.30. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $133.40, with a volume of 170,971 shares trading hands.

HTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting PLC (HTG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.35%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,000 shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04). Also, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,582.70).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

