Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

