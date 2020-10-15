Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
