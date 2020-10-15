Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Huntsman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.