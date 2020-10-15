Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.54. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 19,815,060 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

In other news, insider Sandy Shaw acquired 164,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

