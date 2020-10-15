Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Receives C$5.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2227077 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

