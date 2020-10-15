HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

