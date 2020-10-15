Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $38.00. Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 6,478 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.49.

In other news, insider Ian Temple bought 1,387,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £527,324.86 ($688,953.31).

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile (LON:HYDG)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.