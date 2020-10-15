IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.30.

IAC opened at $122.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

