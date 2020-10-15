Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

