IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.