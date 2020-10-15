ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $455,331.38 and $3.51 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000538 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,363,968 coins.

The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

