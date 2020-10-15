Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -27.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,785,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 42.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 261,205 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

