Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Insider Sells C$45,949.60 in Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$45,949.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,491,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 27,906 shares of Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total value of C$93,764.16.

III stock opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of $395.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$3.56.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

