Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Imperial Oil Limited (NASDAQ:IMO) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.41. 399,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 738,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

