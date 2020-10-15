Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $5,683.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 176.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.