Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

