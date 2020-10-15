Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

