Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

INFY stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,125,833. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

