Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Infosys stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

