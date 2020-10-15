Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Up 128.1% in September

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the September 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Michael Stoecker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -387.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

