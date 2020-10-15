Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $298,298.01

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Ink has a total market cap of $298,298.01 and approximately $4.95 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 246.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

