Insider Buying: Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Insider Acquires A$118,330.85 in Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 130,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,330.85 ($84,522.03).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,373 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,269.43 ($15,192.45).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 154,075 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$140,054.18 ($100,038.70).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,562 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,118.30 ($17,227.35).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.70.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

