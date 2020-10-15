Insider Buying: Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Purchases A$20,000.03 in Stock

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas Sanders bought 88,889 shares of Breaker Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.03 ($14,285.73).

Thomas Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Breaker Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Thomas Sanders bought 125,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18.

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Breaker Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaker Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.