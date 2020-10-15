Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 307 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75).

On Monday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.60) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,820.28).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,682.50 ($35.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,593.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,695.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

