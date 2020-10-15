Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 307 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 315 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,823.75).
- On Monday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.60) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,820.28).
DGE stock opened at GBX 2,682.50 ($35.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,593.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,695.66.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.