Insider Buying: IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) Insider Purchases A$124,771.78 in Stock

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) insider Allan Griffiths purchased 38,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.22 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,771.78 ($89,122.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.20 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. IOOF’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

