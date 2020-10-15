Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires 23,073 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) (LON:MJH) insider Charles Alexander Spicer bought 23,073 shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.39 ($12,962.36).

MJH stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 42.40 ($0.55). 31,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. MJ Hudson Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 61.63 ($0.81).

About MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH.L)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

