Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,691.59).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

