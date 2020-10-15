Insider Buying: Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Insider Buys £19,977.80 in Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Giles Campion bought 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,977.80 ($26,101.12).

Shares of SLN opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.7999989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

