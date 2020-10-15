Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £148,592.53 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Simon Patterson purchased 70,423 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

