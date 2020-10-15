Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$38,500.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 55,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,656,708 shares in the company, valued at C$18,659,695.60.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 22,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$14,609.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,618.00.

On Monday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 31,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,131.40.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.