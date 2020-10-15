Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Purchases C$31,297.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$31,297.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,230,572 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,388.74.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velocity Minerals alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 111,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$49,467.20.

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 85,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,919.34.

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

CVE:VLC opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.