Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Insmed by 51.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $667,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

