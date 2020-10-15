Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.