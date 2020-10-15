Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 105,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 236.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

