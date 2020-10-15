International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of IP opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

