Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INTZ opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

