Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Barclays cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

