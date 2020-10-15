Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,195.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

