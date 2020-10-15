Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.