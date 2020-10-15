Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IUS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



