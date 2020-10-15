Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of PSCC remained flat at $$78.33 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

