Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.50. 509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,646,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

