iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, iRobot’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well-poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and manufacturing diversification in the years ahead. In the second half of 2020, it anticipates gaining from the healthy demand for Roomba and Braava products, strengthening sell-through, and an uptick in the e-commerce business. Revenues in the second half of the year are expected to grow in mid-single digits, while gross margin is expected to be 39-40%. For 2020, the company now expects revenues to remain flat to grow in low-single digits year over year. It earlier expected a year-over-year decline in revenues for 2020. In addition, the company’s effective marketing strategies and cost-saving measures might be beneficial in the quarters ahead.”

IRBT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

